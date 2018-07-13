An employee for a bakery at Lexington Market called a news station and said the bakery was closed immediately, and all the baked goods were removed. The employee also said they had a pest control company come Thursday night. Lexington Market posted on Facebook that Buttercup Bakery was temporarily closed after a rodent was discovered in their stall.
Source: Wmar2News
Lexington Market Bakery Shut Down Due To Rodents was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com