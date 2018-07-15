CLOSE
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood Scene With Dr. Phil

“How come he don’t want me?” 😢

Fresh Prince Pics

Source: Fresh Prince Pics / Fresh Prince

Prepare to shed a thug tear after hearing Will Smith’s memories of recording the iconic “How come he don’t want me” scene on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Rest In Peace to James Avery and salute to RapRadar for this very rare content.

Hit the jump to revisit the classic moment.

