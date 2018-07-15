CLOSE
The King Arrives: LeBron Appears In Purple & Gold At Lakers Summer League Game

The fans lose it when they see James in purple and gold for the first time.

2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Lakers fans were ecstatic to see LeBron James enter a Las Vegas Summer League game in purple and gold shorts.

They welcomed their new king with a standing ovation that immediately erased years of heated Kobe vs. LeBron arguments.

Bron greeted his new teammate Brandon Ingram on the sidelines as fans looked on and prospects competed for a chance to play beside the King next spring.

Lake Show stans, hit the jump to see Kobe Bryant’s summer league highlight tape from 1996.

