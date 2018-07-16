Source: Barcroft Media / Getty
Tourists can be super annoying and inconvenient when you’re trying to commute and go on with you’re everyday routine.
@Hashtopix started the hashtag #DontBeThatTourist, and stories about people’s dreadful encounters with tourists started pouring in.
What are some things that annoy you about tourists in your town? Hit the flip to check out these 7 things tourists do that’s aggravating to everyone, except them.
via GIPHY
Don’t Be That Person: 7 Things Tourist Do That Are Annoying was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10