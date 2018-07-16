CLOSE
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super Steamy ‘Power’ Scene

If you don't watch 'Power,' you don't know what you're missing.

Garcelle Beauvais is all anyone can talk about after the sexy show she put on with Omari Hardwick last night. If you saw what I saw, you know Garcelle wasn’t gassing it when she said “it was a fun ride” in the photo up top. Those who tuned in experienced a side of the beautiful actress we weren’t quite acquainted with, as Power producers introduced her as the millionaire investor to impress this past Sunday. Fancy got it rockin’ with her new Jamie, a.k.a Ghost, and let’s just say there was a whole lot of ass on the TV screen. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.

Check out some really intense and funny reactions from social media, plus her fanciest moments in the gallery below.

Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super Steamy ‘Power’ Scene was originally published on globalgrind.com

