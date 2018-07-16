CLOSE
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

Nap time.

So retired NBA player Dennis Rodman wants to hop on a track with Kanye West.

The subject matter?

World peace.

 

The proposition came after Kanye praised Rodman last week as someone who inspires him. He described Rodman as someone who’s “always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

 

Now, Rodman has responded to Kanye with a video, saying, “Hey man, I thought about something. Let’s me and you do a track together, man — about world peace, about leaders of love, baby. Leaders of love. You’re one. I’m one. Let’s get together, baby, and do this right.”

In case you didn’t know, Kanye west has proclaimed in the past that he’s all about love and independent thought, no matter how much of his conscious politics fall to the waste side.

So yea, it seems like him and Dennis would be a match made in heaven.

