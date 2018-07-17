CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder

Leave a comment
Red heart balloon, Nordkette, Tyrol, Austria

Source: Tommy Seiter / Getty

Florida Man Tied Gun to Balloon to Make His Suicide Look Like a Murder

The police first classified the death of a Florida man as a murder, but a crazy detail in the case caused them to rule it as elaborately planned suicide.

Alan Jay Abrahamson, 72, was found dead with a bullet to the chest near his Palm Beach Gardens home earlier this year. Initially, police thought it was a clear-cut murder because they did not find a murder weapon or shell casings at the scene, but months later, authorities have announced that wasn’t the case.

 

 

Cops believe Abrahamson tried to stage his suicide as a homicide by tying a string to a gun, which was attached to a weather balloon, and then shooting himself before letting go. Detectives believe the gun then floated away from the crime scene.

The balloon reportedly could have taken the gun as high as 105,000 feet up and then exploded somewhere out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Police later found Abrahamson had searched suicide methods online as well.They also reportedly found receipts and emails for weather balloons, helium tanks and rubber bands on his phone. The same rubber bands were reportedly found near the 72-year-old’s body.

 

No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading No Strings Attached: Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin’ In…

The Bronx prophet, Cardi B, once stated, "I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit." See some of your…
07.17.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And…

The CNN commentator claimed the alleged victim was looking for a "come up."
07.17.18
9 items
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

She was born on this day in 1862.
07.16.18
12 items
Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist

The icon is 71 today.
07.17.18
Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus…

Morehouse College suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s Pizza.
07.16.18
24 items
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After…

Win or lose, she'll always be the GOAT.
07.16.18
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest…

The numbers are alarming.
07.13.18
16 items
TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer…

These nails are sure to make your friends jelly-ous.
07.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close