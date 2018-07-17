10-Year-Old Killed in Northeast D.C. Quadruple Shooting

A 10-year-old was killed and 3 others injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

The quadruple shooting happened in the 300 block of 53rd Street at 8 p.m., according to officials.

Officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all transported to the hospital where the girl was pronounced dead. The condition of the other three victims, two men, and a woman, is unknown at this time.

D.C. Police Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson said four black men wearing masks in a black Infiniti SUV with paper tags pulled into a courtyard, got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots into a crowd of 15 to 20 people in the neighborhood before fleeing the scene.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser came to the scene and spoke at the news conference held by police on Monday night. The mayor and police are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

The 10 Year-Old girl just celebrated a birthday.

