Issa Rae is out here killing the game, and looking good while doing so.

The Emmy Award nominated actress was featured in her third commercial as a Cover Girl — and this time she brought her besties along for the ride.

I had 👏🏾 too 👏🏾 much 👏🏾 fun filming with my best friends for my latest @COVERGIRL spot. Watch #ShadeForShade, featuring Exhibitionist Lipstick–in 48 shades with matte, metallic and cream finishes. #IAmWhatIMakeUp pic.twitter.com/WLfLrrs6oV — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 17, 2018

They’re definitely giving us the Waiting To Exhale car scene.

This is too cute & the colors look great! Y’all gave me the end of Waiting to Exhale car scene vibe 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mjh3fqQIJE — Jen (@jreadsjwrites) July 17, 2018

We see you, Iss.

Watch: Issa Rae Gets Shady AF With Her BFFs In New Cover Girl Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.com

