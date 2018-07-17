CLOSE
Light Skint Rage: El Debarge Locked Up For Window-Busting Wrench Attack

El Debarge

El Debarge might be heading into some anger management classes rather soon, this after he was arrested last weekend in the San Fernando Valley. After reportedly getting into a heated argument with an unnamed man, TMZ reports that the veteran R&B crooner gave chase to the man with a wrench and arrested him for busting an RV window.

TMZ writes:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … DeBarge got into an argument Friday night in the San Fernando Valley and chased a man out of a house … forcing him to retreat to a nearby RV.

We’re told DeBarge was not deterred, and followed after the guy with a wrench, which he allegedly smashed into the RV’s windshield. That’s when the other guy called police, who arrested DeBarge for felony vandalism.

The singer stayed in jail overnight, but later posted $20,000 in bail. El Debarge is no stranger to jail, this after being locked up for cocaine possession in 2001, and caught with crack in 2008 for which he served two years in the joint.

