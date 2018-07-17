Northeat Market Closes Due To Rodent Investigation

All eyes were on Lexington Market last week when the market when rodents were spotting running around in a local bakery. Today, all eyes are on Northeast Market as they have closed their doors for an alleged rodent investigation.

There was a video shared online of rats running around with a poster that shows Northeast Market.

The market has voluntarily closed the doors while an investigation is being conducted.



“Baltimore Public Markets is currently working with the Baltimore City Health Department and a third party pest control company to investigate any recent activity that has been reported to us. We are implementing new protocol across all the Markets to ensure that we are addressing any issues immediately and in the best interest of all.

As a result, Market Management has voluntarily closed Northeast Market today, July 17th, to accelerate treatment and service protocols. We will continue to update you on the steps we are taking and the time of the Market’s reopening. Please check back for further updates.”

