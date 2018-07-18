CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring

Leave a comment
Nelson Mandela's visit to Ireland 1990

Source: Independent News and Media / Getty

You can’t talk about great revolutionaries of the world without mentioning the GOAT of the movement: Mr. Nelson Mandela.

 

The former South African President had a long, tumultuous life trying to end apartheid and bring peace to homeland — not to mention he was the country’s first Black head of state.

 

Despite being deemed a controversial figure for most of his life, Mandela, a Nobel Peace Prize, is also viewed as an icon and “Father Of The Nation” to most South Africans.

 

In honor of the late legend’s 100th birthday, check out these beautiful rare photos of Mandela throughout his life.

Nelson Mandela

17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

Continue reading 17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Symone Sanders Shares How Therapy Is Just Like…

The CNN strategist and political activist spoke openly about her dad's death, the delayed effect and the importance of self-care.
07.18.18
Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At…

President Barack Obama reprimanded Donald Trump in a speech at a South Africa event without mentioning Trump by name.
07.18.18
Obama Delivers A Word On ‘Strange And Uncertain…

During a Tuesday speech commemorating Mandela's 100th birthday, Obama warned against "strongman politics," emphasized the need for global diplomacy and…
07.18.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And…

The CNN commentator claimed the alleged victim was looking for a "come up."
07.17.18
9 items
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

She was born on this day in 1862.
07.16.18
12 items
Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist

The icon is 71 today.
07.17.18
Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus…

Morehouse College suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s Pizza.
07.16.18
24 items
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After…

Win or lose, she'll always be the GOAT.
07.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close