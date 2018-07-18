CLOSE
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To “Level Up” Music Video

She's back.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

If Ciara is going to make a dance track, you better believe she’s giving it her all when it comes to the music video.

The pop diva pretty much goes off in the visuals for her new song “Level Up.” The music video is directed and choreographed by New Zealand’s own Parri$ Goebel, while fellow New Zealand movers ReQuest Dance Crew act as backup.

Everyone in the video thrives to a Jersey Club beat that sample’s DJ Telly Tellz‘s “F*ck It Up Challenge,” according to Pitchfork.

If you don’t pop something while listening to this one, then stay clear of the dance floor!

