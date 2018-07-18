On July 12, Under Armour (UA) Basketball launched a new YouTube series Home Court. The series features some of Baltimore’s rising stars in basketball and focuses on the culture surrounding the sport.

“We wanted to create this series to start a conversation around the intersection between basketball and culture and how that cross-section varies between different cities,” said Justin Brown, brand manager for UA Basketball. “We chose Baltimore to launch the series not only because it’s home to UA, but also because the spirit of the city is so unique and powerful, and we are excited to spotlight it for those outside of the city.”

The first season of this inaugural series spotlights Baltimore by exploring the cultural impact that basketball, style, food, and music has on the city. The audience goes on a journey with Sarunas Jackson from HBO’s Insecure as he visits local basketball courts, goes to iconic establishments, and meets with local players.

The first episode features local Baltimore legends Aquille Carr and Terry Hosley and focuses on Sarunas Jackson (HBO’s Insecure) as he visits local basketball courts, goes to iconic establishments, and meets with local players.

Plans to show the impact of the local basketball scene are scheduled for other cities, but we are certainly proud to say that this show has started in Baltimore – our city.

Under Armour Shines Light On Baltimore Basketball With New YouTube Series

