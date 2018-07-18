CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video

The famous son makes a name of his own.

Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Christian Combs, a.k.a. King Combs, has had a busy 2018.

Along with dropping his first mixtape 90’s Baby back in April, Christian has been making his face known on the runway, doing shows for folks like Dolce & Gabbana.

Now, King Combs is dropping visuals for his track released earlier this year “Love You Better.” The clip will give you all the 90s feels with a smooth hook from Chris Brown and a house party with great vibes.

DJ Khaled even makes a cameo and of course Diddy, Christian’s dad, is hype for the release.

 

Check out King Comb’s smooth bars for yourself in the full length music video below!

Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black…

Sports...it does a body good. >>insert the water emoji here<<
07.19.18
Jay Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia…

Hov is not happy.
07.19.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Excellence Prevailed At The…

Check out all the melanin magic.
07.18.18
White Church Folks Are Really Terrified Of Brown…

Evangelicals are afraid we are taking over.
07.19.18
Museum May Be Built To Memorialize Black Prisoners…

Acknowledging lives and history.
07.19.18
Symone Sanders Shares How Therapy Is Just Like…

The CNN strategist and political activist spoke openly about her dad's death, the delayed effect and the importance of self-care.
07.18.18
Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At…

President Barack Obama reprimanded Donald Trump in a speech at a South Africa event without mentioning Trump by name.
07.18.18
Obama Delivers A Word On ‘Strange And Uncertain…

During a Tuesday speech commemorating Mandela's 100th birthday, Obama warned against "strongman politics," emphasized the need for global diplomacy and…
07.18.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close