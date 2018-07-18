CLOSE
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But Is The Title Trolling Us?

Ciara is the bad ass leader of a fierce female army in the first visuals off her long-awaited (currently untitled) album. The singing, dancing, mother and wife to Russell Wilson dropped the dance heavy single and while it has us in full twerk mode, we can’t help but feel like she is still trolling us.

Ciara continues to use the “level up” mantra after facing backlash when she posted a sermon by John Gray on social media that discourage women from walking in the “spirit of girlfriend.”

Ciara responded to the controversy using the hashtag #levelup and the caption “Don’t Settle.” Level Up has already garnered over 200,000 views on Youtube. Whether she’s trolling us or not, fans are here for the new music and so are we. Go ‘head Ci Ci.

Hit the play button on Level Up, below:

[caption id="attachment_2980797" align="alignleft" width="768"] Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty[/caption] Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to show us why they are one of our favorite couples right now. The two recently went on an epic honeymoon trip to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and definitely looks like they are having a blast! From China to South Africa to Botswana, take a look at their around the world baecation. Happy anniversary!

