Ciara is the bad ass leader of a fierce female army in the first visuals off her long-awaited (currently untitled) album. The singing, dancing, mother and wife to Russell Wilson dropped the dance heavy single and while it has us in full twerk mode, we can’t help but feel like she is still trolling us.

Ciara continues to use the “level up” mantra after facing backlash when she posted a sermon by John Gray on social media that discourage women from walking in the “spirit of girlfriend.”

Ciara responded to the controversy using the hashtag #levelup and the caption “Don’t Settle.” Level Up has already garnered over 200,000 views on Youtube. Whether she’s trolling us or not, fans are here for the new music and so are we. Go ‘head Ci Ci.

Hit the play button on Level Up, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Search #Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby Sienna Had The Cutest Birthday Photo Shoot

Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But Is The Title Trolling Us? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com