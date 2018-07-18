White Church Folks Are Really Terrified Of Brown People

White evangelicals are losing their minds because they see the increase of Black and brown folks in America as a negative for the country, according to a report from The Washington Post. Yep, to them, racial and ethnic diversity is a terrible thing — unless these melanin-blessed folks are picking their fruit or their servants.

The Post reports, “More than half — 52 percent — of white evangelical Protestants say a majority of the U.S. population being nonwhite will be a negative development, according to the Public Religion Research Institute and the Atlantic.”

And of course there is a Trump link, “White evangelicals continue to overwhelmingly support Trump. More than three quarters (77 percent) of white evangelical Protestants have a favorable opinion of Trump. And half of white mainline Protestants and white Catholics — groups that have supported Democratic presidents in the recent past — have favorable views of Trump.” Clearly, Trump’s racism is draw, this is the same who refereed to African nations and Haiti as a “sh*thole.”

The census projects that by 2045 white folks will be in the minority with 49.9 percent, Latinos are expected to be 25 percent and Black Americans will be just over 13 percent of the population. In addition, Asians will be nearly 8 percent and multiracial people will be almost 4 percent.

Clearly, white Christians praying to their lily white God are afraid of the browns and Black taking over but don’t fret, 49.9 percent is still a huge number. Sure, if you add all the brown people they would be in the minority, but the real question is will they still have all the power to create and dismantle policy? The globe is majority brown, but controlled by majority white people. It’s all about the power.

