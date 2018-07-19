Wendy Williams Sued Because Sherri Shepherd Called Out Racism On Her Show

So now calling out racism will get you hit with a lawsuit?
Back in February, Sherri Shepherd said she and her friend Kim asked if they could use the bathroom at a Los Angeles Staples and were racially profiled. She wrote on Instagram, “Kim asked where was their restroom & we were told they were broken and we needed t [sic] go to @riteaid. Kim walked over to #RiteAid but their bathroom was in use so she came back to #Staples. Another employee gave us the combination to their #bathroom which worked fine.”
Sherri claims the cashier began yelling and telling them that employees are instructed to only allow paying customers to use the restroom. Sherri said the cashier screamed at her, “I am not going to take this s**t. I am not going to take this f*****g s**t!” and then walked away.
Staples reached out to Sherri and said they would investigate the incident. One unidentified employee was reportedly fired after the investigation.
Sherri talked about the incident on several media outlets, including The Wendy Williams Show. Now the woman who got fired is suing Sherri Shepherd—and Wendy Williams for airing the episode. TMZ.com reports, “In docs, obtained by TMZ, Reyes says she got canned 5 days after Sherri’s post. Reyes says her supervisor told her the bathrooms were getting fixed, and instructed her to keep customers away. She says that’s the only reason she stopped Sherri. Reyes claims Shepherd and her friend confronted her while ringing them up … calling her a liar and accusing her of racism. Reyes admits she said, ‘I’m not taking this s***’ and walked away.”
The site continued, “Reyes says she was told she was getting fired for swearing, but she thinks the real reason was Sherri accusing her of racism.” Reyes is suing for loss of wages and other damages.
Well, good luck with that lawsuit, boo. Before no one knew your name, and now everyone will know you are the woman who sued because you were accused of racial profiling. And shouldn’t you be suing your former employer—or did you want some attention in the media?
Deplorable.
