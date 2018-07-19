CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore Orioles Player Manny Machado Traded To LA Dodgers

Leave a comment
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

The Baltimore Orioles trade longtime all-star player Manny Machado to the LA Dodgers after 8 years with team.

The rebuilding process for the O’s is here and the team will pick up 5 new players from the trade.

#BreakfastBite: What are your thoughts Manny being traded? (via: IG & Twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore)

Buck Jones Adam Jones is signed for a few years Manny was traded cause they didn’t negotiate a contract and Baltimore doesn’t pay great players they worth so that’s why we will be at the bottom for another few more years

Toiya Best They’re on the same page as the Ravens, always letting the good ones go!!! Gm Dre Johnson

Linc Stokes They need to trade the Orioles management. For years they’ve been terrible….Manny loves Baltimore. he didn’t want to leave but he had no choice…

Keisha Yallsfavbiggirl I sure hope he gets the ring he deserves cause it’s sad to say he definitely wasn’t getting one with my Orioles 🧡🖤

Menyon MeMe Dixon-Johnson I will miss Manny. Baltimore teams can not catch a break

Stuart Goodall Magic Johnson, out here moving all the stars to LA.

Rell Illustrious This hurts just as bad as when they sent Mike Mussina into the arms of the Yankees back in 97. Os traded Manny for 5 Dodger Dogs and a couple of bags of OG Kush. Thank God for Ravens Training Camp today. GM Dre Johnson

Diana Pandzik Thoughts are they want to get the heck out of Baltimore. They get those checks and say forget it I’m out lol

Patty Pbj Johnson The should have traded the less effective player so thy could afford to keep top players..sad

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Baltimore Orioles Player Manny Machado Traded To LA Dodgers was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11 items
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into…

The headscarf, while many attribute as one of Jackie O's favorite accessories, is undoubtedly a signifier of Black culture (but…
07.20.18
10 items
TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer

Circle, circle, dot, dot...now you've found your style spot.
07.20.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative…

Our Forever FLOTUS is using her political power to get the American people to the polls in the upcoming midterm…
07.20.18
10 items
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black…

Sports...it does a body good. >>insert the water emoji here<<
07.20.18
Wendy Williams Sued Because Sherri Shepherd Called Out…

This is crazy.
07.20.18
Jay Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia…

Hov is not happy.
07.19.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Excellence Prevailed At The…

Check out all the melanin magic.
07.20.18
White Church Folks Are Really Terrified Of Brown…

Evangelicals are afraid we are taking over.
07.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close