Baltimore Orioles Player Manny Machado Traded To LA Dodgers

The Baltimore Orioles trade longtime all-star player Manny Machado to the LA Dodgers after 8 years with team.

The rebuilding process for the O’s is here and the team will pick up 5 new players from the trade.

#BreakfastBite: What are your thoughts Manny being traded? (via: IG & Twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore)

Buck Jones Adam Jones is signed for a few years Manny was traded cause they didn’t negotiate a contract and Baltimore doesn’t pay great players they worth so that’s why we will be at the bottom for another few more years

Toiya Best They’re on the same page as the Ravens, always letting the good ones go!!! Gm Dre Johnson

Linc Stokes They need to trade the Orioles management. For years they’ve been terrible….Manny loves Baltimore. he didn’t want to leave but he had no choice…

Keisha Yallsfavbiggirl I sure hope he gets the ring he deserves cause it’s sad to say he definitely wasn’t getting one with my Orioles

Menyon MeMe Dixon-Johnson I will miss Manny. Baltimore teams can not catch a break

Stuart Goodall Magic Johnson, out here moving all the stars to LA.

Rell Illustrious This hurts just as bad as when they sent Mike Mussina into the arms of the Yankees back in 97. Os traded Manny for 5 Dodger Dogs and a couple of bags of OG Kush. Thank God for Ravens Training Camp today. GM Dre Johnson

Diana Pandzik Thoughts are they want to get the heck out of Baltimore. They get those checks and say forget it I’m out lol

Patty Pbj Johnson The should have traded the less effective player so thy could afford to keep top players..sad

