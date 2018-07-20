Cedric The Entertainer receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the reveal he was joined by his close friends and family along with good friends George Lopez and Magic Johnson
Cedric payed homage to his hometown of St. Louis. He said, “Long before the world came to know me as the chubby Denzel of comedy, St. Louis – performing in the clubs, the bars, the backyards – my hometown St. Louis was my proving ground”. “Often entertaining people for no money. Just, they said we’ll pay you some wings, some Hennessy,” he recalled.
The crowd roared into laughter.
The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
20 photos Launch gallery
1. 20. Sinbad
1 of 20
2. 19. Charlie Murphy
2 of 20
3. 18. D.L. Hughley
3 of 20
4. 17. Mike Epps
4 of 20
5. 16. Kevin Hart
5 of 20
6. 15. Katt Williams
6 of 20
7. 14. Martin Lawrence
7 of 20
8. 13. Flip Wilson
8 of 20
9. 12. George Wallace
9 of 20
10. 11. Carol Burnett
10 of 20
11. 10. Dave Chapelle
11 of 20
12. 9. Chris Rock
12 of 20
13. 8. Moms Mabley
13 of 20
14. 7. Bernie Mac
14 of 20
15. 6. George Carlin
15 of 20
16. 5. Redd Foxx
16 of 20
17. 4. Paul Mooney
17 of 20
18. 3. Bill Cosby
18 of 20
19. 2. Eddie Murphy
19 of 20
20. 1. Richard Pryor
20 of 20