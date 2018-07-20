Cedric The Entertainer receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the reveal he was joined by his close friends and family along with good friends George Lopez and Magic Johnson

Cedric payed homage to his hometown of St. Louis. He said, “Long before the world came to know me as the chubby Denzel of comedy, St. Louis – performing in the clubs, the bars, the backyards – my hometown St. Louis was my proving ground”. “Often entertaining people for no money. Just, they said we’ll pay you some wings, some Hennessy,” he recalled.

The crowd roared into laughter.