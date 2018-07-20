CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is The Only Thing That Pops Up

Trump The Idiot, According To Google

Leave a comment
Limited Edition Marchesa/NFL Collaboration Launch

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

In a cruel twist of comedy, protestors have figured out a way to rig Google Image search so that when you look up the word “Idiot,” images of Donald Trump pop up. And only Donald Trump.

RELATED: Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins On Trump Traffis: “[They] Couldn’t Have Come At A Worst Time”

RELATED: You Must Be Crazy: Black Republican Tim Scott Praises Trump On Foreign Policy

According to The Guardian, the Google Images association between Trump and the word “idiot” began after British demonstrators used the Green Day song “American Idiot” in huge and forceful protests against Trump during his visit to the U.K. last week.

It’s a kind of protest known as “Google bombing” and for the first time in a while, Trump is topping Google Images — for all the reasons he probably doesn’t want to top it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is The Only Thing That Pops Up was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is The Only Thing That Pops Up

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11 items
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into…

The headscarf, while many attribute as one of Jackie O's favorite accessories, is undoubtedly a signifier of Black culture (but…
07.20.18
10 items
TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer

Circle, circle, dot, dot...now you've found your style spot.
07.20.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative…

Our Forever FLOTUS is using her political power to get the American people to the polls in the upcoming midterm…
07.20.18
10 items
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black…

Sports...it does a body good. >>insert the water emoji here<<
07.20.18
Wendy Williams Sued Because Sherri Shepherd Called Out…

This is crazy.
07.20.18
Jay Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia…

Hov is not happy.
07.19.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Excellence Prevailed At The…

Check out all the melanin magic.
07.20.18
White Church Folks Are Really Terrified Of Brown…

Evangelicals are afraid we are taking over.
07.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close