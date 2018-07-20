EXCLUSIVE: Tamia Performs An Awesome Acapella Version Of “Almost’ [VIDEO]

| 07.20.18
Tamia’s angelic voice has always been able to set the mood and make the crowd feel something special.

Thursday evening at WTLC’s Summer Seduction at the Pavilion was no different as Tamia sang one of her hit sings “Almost” but in a beautiful acapella version, as WTLC listeners listened and sang along!

Watch the full video of Tamia’s a cappella performance above!

EXCLUSIVE: Tamia Performs An Awesome Acapella Version Of “Almost’ [VIDEO] was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

