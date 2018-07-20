CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J & Faith Evans Drop New Intimate Music Video

Leave a comment

Great time on set today w/ @hitmansteviej_1

A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on

 

We’re not sure what’s going on with Faith Evans, but after this week, we’re all looking at her like, what’s really good?

 

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that she married Stevie J in Las Vegas. You know Steebie; Joseline’s baby daddy and Faith’s ex-husband Biggie‘s former friend.

 

Sleez and Faith did in fact get married this week. And the new Mrs. Jordan took to social media to reaffirm their whirlwind romance.

Here she is back in March hanging with Stevie’s daughter:

My fave! @princessahmni

A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on

 

As news of her matrimony to Steebie spread like wild fire on the Internet, so did her comments about her surprisingly wild sexual experiences with late husband Biggie Smalls.

 

And you know the Internet isn’t letting that one go:

That may have been real love, but Faith has apparently found love again with Stevie J. The duo dropped a new video about their love story entitled “A Minute”.

 

If she’s happy, we’re happy for her.  Sis just makes some very questionable decisions.

 

Hit the flip to see the moment Stevie and Faith decided to try their hand at love.

What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J & Faith Evans Drop New Intimate Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J & Faith Evans Drop New Intimate Music Video

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t…

America's biggest bully strikes again.
07.22.18
11 items
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into…

The headscarf, while many attribute as one of Jackie O's favorite accessories, is undoubtedly a signifier of Black culture (but…
07.20.18
10 items
TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer

Circle, circle, dot, dot...now you've found your style spot.
07.20.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative…

Our Forever FLOTUS is using her political power to get the American people to the polls in the upcoming midterm…
07.20.18
10 items
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black…

Sports...it does a body good. >>insert the water emoji here<<
07.20.18
Wendy Williams Sued Because Sherri Shepherd Called Out…

This is crazy.
07.20.18
Jay Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia…

Hov is not happy.
07.19.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Excellence Prevailed At The…

Check out all the melanin magic.
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close