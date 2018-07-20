CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

WOW: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth In Chick-Fil-A And Her Baby Gets Free Food For Life

Leave a comment
Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

It’s one thing to go into labor unexpectedly — but it’s another thing to give birth while you’re using the restroom at a local Chick-Fil-A.

 

That was the case for the Griffin Family who delivered their newborn baby girl Gracelyn at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in San Antonia, TX.

According to ABC news:

“Fallon Griffin started having intense contractions on Tuesday night, so she and her husband, Robert, headed to the hospital. Before heading to the hospital, the couple dropped off their two daughters with a family friend, and the couple stopped by a nearby Chick-fil-A so that Falon could use the restroom.”  And that’s when the mom of three went into labor.

She told reporters, “All I cared about at the end of the day was the baby was breathing, and by the time they (first responders) arrived, she was pink, thankfully for those blankets for keeping her warm.”  

 

Chick-fil-A rewarded the family’s unexpected delivery by offering Gracelyn “Lil Nugget” Griffin food for life at their establishment and a guaranteed job at 14 years old. Congrats to the beautiful family.

 

 

Check out the video above.

via GIPHY

WOW: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth In Chick-Fil-A And Her Baby Gets Free Food For Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading WOW: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth In Chick-Fil-A And Her Baby Gets Free Food For Life

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t…

America's biggest bully strikes again.
07.22.18
11 items
Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into…

The headscarf, while many attribute as one of Jackie O's favorite accessories, is undoubtedly a signifier of Black culture (but…
07.20.18
10 items
TREND REPORT: Polka Dots Are Perfection For Summer

Circle, circle, dot, dot...now you've found your style spot.
07.20.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
Michelle Obama Launches ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative…

Our Forever FLOTUS is using her political power to get the American people to the polls in the upcoming midterm…
07.20.18
10 items
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black…

Sports...it does a body good. >>insert the water emoji here<<
07.20.18
Wendy Williams Sued Because Sherri Shepherd Called Out…

This is crazy.
07.20.18
Jay Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia…

Hov is not happy.
07.19.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Excellence Prevailed At The…

Check out all the melanin magic.
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close