Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is A Whole Freakin’ Summer Mood

People can say what they want about Kelis, but she’s out here living her best life — and she ain’t going back and forth with you n*****.

 

The singer has been more candid in 2018 than she has been throughout her 20 year career. Back in Apirl, she bravely revealed that her ex-husband Nas use to be emotionally and physically abusive — which opened her up to a whole new level of scutiny on social media. You know the boys didn’t take kindly to someone dissing their brother Nasir.

 

But despite the backlash and emotional trauma she’s had to face over the years, Kelis still seems to keep that same light energy, while inspiring others to the same.

 

And if you’re not lit like this at least once this Summer, you’re not living your best life. Sorry.

 

 

Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is A Whole Freakin’ Summer Mood was originally published on globalgrind.com

