Big Baller Bros: LeBron & Melo Have Earned Almost Half A Billi Combined (And Counting)

That’s only from NBA contracts, not endorsements and other ventures.

Carmelo and Lala Anthony

Source: Getty / Getty

Sports journalist Gil Brandt pointed out that LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have both earned over $200,000,000 in NBA checks over their careers.

LeBron and Melo were both members of the legendary 2003 draft class along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

