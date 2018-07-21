Former Money Team partners 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have taken their social media squabbles to a new level.

Both of their names are currently trending after Floyd read Fif for all types of filth in this Instagram post:

From his baby mom and son disowning him, to current and past financial issues, Floyd didn’t hold back a single punch. Here’s his follow-up post:

Shoutout to the ghostwriter.

Floyd laid out a 1000 word essay that absolutely ripped 50 to shreds and all 50 has to do is comment "Now Floyd we know you ain't write this" on that post and 50 wins that round. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) July 21, 2018

Hit the jump for another classic moment from the friendship-turned-feud.

Get The Strap: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent Broke Snitch With Herpes was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: