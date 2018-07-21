Source: WENN.com / WENN
Ciara is back, honey! After dropping her new single “Level Up” Cici, is back on the radar, giving us Milf magic and en-er-gyyy!
During a recent interview on the red carpet at the ESPY awards, the mom of two showed us that she’s still young, fine and hip and gave us her best Cardi B impression.
So cute! Maybe Ci could get Carbi B on the remix to “Level Up”.
Would you be here for it?
via GIPHY
Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the Cutest You’ll See All Day was originally published on globalgrind.com
