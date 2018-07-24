Carmelo Anthony to sign with the Rockets but first…

Carmelo Anthony will sign with the Houston Rockets but first he has to be released from from the Hawks. Atlanta will waive him and once that is cleared he will emerge with the Rockets. All of this will take place in the coming days. Anthony will will clear about $1.5 Million towards the cap and luxury tax. Anthony will bring talent and name recognition to the team along with franchise player James Harden.
There are some skeptics but Anthony, Harden and Paul (Chris Paul) should be solid.
