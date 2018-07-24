Funeral Arrangements Set For Taylor Hayes

Funeral services are set for the 7-year-old girl shot in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month.
Taylor Hayes’ viewing is set for Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Joseph H. Brown Jr. Funeral Home on Fulton Avenue.
Her funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Empowerment Temple on Primrose Avenue.
Taylor Hayes died last Thursday. She was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car.
Source: Fox Baltimore
