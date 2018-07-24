Funeral services are set for the 7-year-old girl shot in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month.

Taylor Hayes’ viewing is set for Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Joseph H. Brown Jr. Funeral Home on Fulton Avenue.

Her funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Empowerment Temple on Primrose Avenue.

Taylor Hayes died last Thursday. She was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Funeral Arrangements Set For Taylor Hayes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: