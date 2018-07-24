CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Funeral Arrangements Set For Taylor Hayes

Leave a comment
close-up of the side of a coffin with brass handles

Source: George Doyle / Getty

Funeral services are set for the 7-year-old girl shot in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month.

Taylor Hayes’ viewing is set for Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Joseph H. Brown Jr. Funeral Home on Fulton Avenue.

Her funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Empowerment Temple on Primrose Avenue.

Taylor Hayes died last Thursday. She was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Funeral Arrangements Set For Taylor Hayes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Funeral Arrangements Set For Taylor Hayes

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
Home Depot Rehires Black Worker After Facing Criticism…

Home Depot reversed its decision to fire a Black employee after receiving a ton of criticism.
07.23.18
Nine Family Members Killed During Tragic Duck Boat…

One of the survivors, Tia Coleman, lost her husband, children and parents after the captain told the passengers they didn't…
07.23.18
Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t…

America's biggest bully strikes again.
07.22.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close