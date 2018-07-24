Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
Flooding is being reported across the Baltimore region today.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Flood warnings are in effect across Baltimore City and County, Harford County, eastern Howard County, and most of Anne Arundel County until as late as 6:15 p.m., with the entire region remains under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon.The ground is already saturated and rivers and streams swollen from record-setting rainfall over the past week.
Floodwaters closed roads, stranded vehicles and forced the evacuation of some businesses Tuesday morning.
Be careful!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Deadly Floods In Ellicot City MD
Deadly Floods In Ellicot City MD
1.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15.Source:Getty 15 of 15
Flooding Affecting Baltimore And Surrounding Areas was originally published on praisebaltimore.com