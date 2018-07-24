Flooding Affecting Baltimore And Surrounding Areas

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Flooding is being reported across the Baltimore region today.

Flood warnings are in effect across Baltimore City and County, Harford County, eastern Howard County, and most of Anne Arundel County until as late as 6:15 p.m., with the entire region remains under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon.The ground is already saturated and rivers and streams swollen from record-setting rainfall over the past week.

Floodwaters closed roads, stranded vehicles and forced the evacuation of some businesses Tuesday morning.

Be careful!

