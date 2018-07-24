CLOSE
Charm City
Flooding Affecting Baltimore And Surrounding Areas

Tropical storm Andrea hits the Washington DC metro area

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Flooding is being reported across the Baltimore region today.

Flood warnings are in effect across Baltimore City and County, Harford County, eastern Howard County, and most of Anne Arundel County until as late as 6:15 p.m., with the entire region remains under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon.The ground is already saturated and rivers and streams swollen from record-setting rainfall over the past week.

Floodwaters closed roads, stranded vehicles and forced the evacuation of some businesses Tuesday morning.

Be careful!

ELLICOTT CITY, MD - JULY 31: Destruction caused by a flash flo

Deadly Floods In Ellicot City MD

Deadly Floods In Ellicot City MD

Deadly Floods In Ellicot City MD

Flooding Affecting Baltimore And Surrounding Areas was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

