Lol: PEOPLE AREN’T DONE DRAGGING DONNIE’S ALL CAPS THREAT TO THE IRANIAN PRESIDENT

Smh...extra.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HISPANIC

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

In case you missed it, 45 once again had the tact of a 13-year-old when communicating with a foreign leader.

On Sunday, he tweeted an all caps message to the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, saying “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

His tweet was in response to Rouhani saying a U.S. war with Tehran (the capital of Iran) would be the “mother of all wars.”

This type of rhetoric isn’t new considering Trump’s threatening words to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un last year. Ironically, the two supposedly made amends at a summit in Singapore this past June.

Is Trump once again just talking off at the mouth with Iran?

Only time will tell and per usual, the Internet is laughing to keep from crying. Folks all over made fun of Donnie’s all caps message to Rouhani by replacing them with song lyrics.

Even rappers like Pharoahe Monch got in on the fun.

Folks also couldn’t help but think of children when they thought of Donnie’s tweet.

Then, there were those who were triggered by the all caps execution — something often seen in passive aggressive notes.

Watch Stephen Colbert hilariously break it down in his routine below!

 

Smh.

Until the next Trump ridiculousness.

