Janet Jackson Releases New Music Video Visuals

Janet Jackson has no plans of slowing down, at the tender age of 52 she’s a enjoying mother hood and making new music. She is on tour and and from the looks of it made time to film some visuals for upcoming music video. She has always been a trend setter and her new style of dress is bold and beautiful.
