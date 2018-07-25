CLOSE
Charm City
Ravens Practice Tickets Available

Washington Redskins v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Want tickets to the Ravens training camp? You may just be in luck. Although the first allotment of parking passes for training camp were handed out in June in a matter of minutes, the team has decided to “make room” for a few more adoring fans.

The Baltimore Ravens are inviting more fans to attend training camp, releasing additional parking passes to the public at 3 p.m, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who secure a pass can bring a car load of people to practice.

For more details on attending a team practice, including autograph and camera policies, check out the team’s FAQ page on training camp on their website.

Ravens Nation stand up!

