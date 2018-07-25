Ravens Practice Tickets Available

Want tickets to the Ravens training camp? You may just be in luck. Although the first allotment of parking passes for training camp were handed out in June in a matter of minutes, the team has decided to “make room” for a few more adoring fans.

The Baltimore Ravens are inviting more fans to attend training camp, releasing additional parking passes to the public at 3 p.m, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who secure a pass can bring a car load of people to practice.

For more details on attending a team practice, including autograph and camera policies, check out the team’s FAQ page on training camp on their website.

Ravens Nation stand up!

