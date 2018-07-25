The rain that we have been bombarded with over the last couple of days, has really done a number on the city. There have been reports of area flooding in some areas. Flooding has gotten so bad in the Mt Washington Area from the Jones Falls, that Baltimore City officials have evacuated that area.

To help victims affected by the recent storms, Red Cross has opened up a shelter here in Baltimore. Fox 45 reports that “The Greater Chesapeake Region has opened the shelter at its Central Maryland chapter offices in Baltimore. It is urging anyone affected by recent storms to go to the shelter for lodging and comfort as necessary.”

Red Cross Opens Shelter To Help Storm Victims In Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

