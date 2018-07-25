CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory

Leave a comment

 

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

Source: OLI SCARFF / Getty

Serena Williams Says Frequent Random Drug Tests are Discriminatory

Serena Williams hopped on Twitter to express her feelings about all of the “random” drug screenings she has to endure, which she believes is a discriminatory practice.

 

She tweeted:

 

Deadspin recently reported that Serena has been tested more than five times by June 2018 for this year, which is way more than any man or woman in tennis. We guess thats what comes with being one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
We May See Ice Cream Flavors Named For…

Kaep Cookie Crunch?
07.25.18
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close