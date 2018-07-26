CLOSE
Tyrese Gibson And His Wife Beautiful Maternity Photos

Tyrese and wife Samantha Gibson are serving up sexy maternity pictures. Check them out below.

 

My hubby surprised me with a maternity shoot, encouraged me, and walked me through EVERY step of the way. It was ALOT! God bless his patience. And the images came out so beautiful, check out all of the photos on @people ! Shot by the GREAT @mrdblanks! To all of my mamas to be out there, you are absolutely beautiful and perfect in every which way. I don’t care what size or shape your body has taken due to your pregnancy, Do not let ANYONE, I mean, ANYONE create any insecurity for the miracle that’s occurring within YOU. It’s our society that’s created unrealistic standards for us! I encourage you to embrace every stretch mark, every additional pound on that scale, every new change…our body being able to create life is a BLESSING. Period.

