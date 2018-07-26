CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos Of Rumi & Sir Carter

Check out more beautiful Carter family moments below.

Leave a comment
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Finally! Beyonce & Jay-Z give us a beautiful glimpse of their beautiful twins Rumi & Sir Carter.

 

We knew they’d be just as adorable as their big sister Blue, but wow!

 

The heirs to the Carter throne are now out for the world to see, which much be such a relief for their famous parents who haven’t shown the babies faces since they were one month old.

 

But paparazzi managed to get some sneak peaks during their recent vacay.

Rumi, Sir and Blue ❤ #beyoncé #jayz #rumiandsir #blueivy

A post shared by slovakia beyhive 🇸🇰 (@beyoncefanclubslovakia) on

 

O gawd Rumi looks like Blue Blue 😭😭😍😍😍❤️❤️

A post shared by Beyoncé👑🐝 (@giselleiv4) on

 

Check out some other adorable Carter family moments in the gallery below.

The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

via GIPHY

TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos Of Rumi & Sir Carter was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
We May See Ice Cream Flavors Named For…

Kaep Cookie Crunch?
07.25.18
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close