Baltimore City Police Officer Arrested On Drug Charges

A Baltimore police officer already on suspension was arrested and charged with drug crimes in Baltimore County Tuesday night, officials from both departments said Wednesday.

According to Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle, the 14-year veteran was caught after an investigation that involved his fellow officers, Baltimore County police, and the DEA.

Spencer Moore, a 14-year veteran of the department, was arrested following an investigation between the Baltimore Police Department, the Baltimore County Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said at a press conference.

Source: Fox Baltimore

