CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore City Police Officer Arrested On Drug Charges

Leave a comment
Jail Cell

Source: Getty / Getty

A Baltimore police officer already on suspension was arrested and charged with drug crimes in Baltimore County Tuesday night, officials from both departments said Wednesday.

According to Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle, the 14-year veteran was caught after an investigation that involved his fellow officers, Baltimore County police, and the DEA.

Spencer Moore, a 14-year veteran of the department, was arrested following an investigation between the Baltimore Police Department, the Baltimore County Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said at a press conference.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City Police Officer Arrested On Drug Charges was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Baltimore City Police Officer Arrested On Drug Charges

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
We May See Ice Cream Flavors Named For…

Kaep Cookie Crunch?
07.25.18
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close