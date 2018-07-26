CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ryan Reynold’s ‘Home Alone’-Inspired Movie ‘Stoned Alone’ Should Cast These 8 Stars

An on-set lighter will be required.

Leave a comment
'Deadpool 2' Premiere In Tokyo

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

Ever wonder how Kevin McCallister would get the job done in Home Alone if he was baked to perfection.

 

Well you should be ashamed of yourself! That was a PG-rated movie!

Unless…

You were high while watching it and came up with some great ideas…

 

I’d imagine this was the process for the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-produced flick Stoned Alone.

According to Variety, the movie will follow a “20-something loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip and gets high at home — only to then discover that thieves have broken into his house.”

 

The movie has no release date yet and is in early development, so I thought I’d whip up a list of who could play the lead stoner — age limitations aside.

Swipe through and find out which star should put one in the air while fending off pesky robbers!

Ryan Reynold’s ‘Home Alone’-Inspired Movie ‘Stoned Alone’ Should Cast These 8 Stars was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Ryan Reynold’s ‘Home Alone’-Inspired Movie ‘Stoned Alone’ Should Cast These 8 Stars

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin…

Discover how Chelsei doesn't let her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, prevent her from wearing halter tops and living life.
07.27.18
Crabs Try To Escape While Woman Tries To…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10156542712253630/ A Virginia woman learned the hard and hilarious way on the fight crabs will put up not to become…
07.26.18
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close