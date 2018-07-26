A Virginia woman learned the hard and hilarious way on the fight crabs will put up not to become cooked food.

Virginia Simmons filmed herself steaming crabs for the first time. While trying to place the live crabs in the steaming pot, the bag bursts and the the crabs tried to make a daring escape. You have to watch the video to see the funny footage of Williams versus the crabs. The footage has been seen over 6 million times.

Simmons ends the video “tipping” her Corona to the memory of the crabs.

Source: WUSA 9, Virginia Simmons Facebook Page

Crabs Try To Escape While Woman Tries To Steam Them For The First Time [Viral Video] was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9: