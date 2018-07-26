Police say a Baltimore officer who brushed off two firefighters’ report of an armed man is no longer with the department.
At a news conference Wednesday, Acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the officer has been separated from the agency.
Earlier this month, Tuggle called the officer’s response “totally unacceptable.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Fast Food Fights: McDonald’s Employee & Thirsty Customer Throw Hands Over Free Soda
- Crabs Try To Escape While Woman Tries To Steam Them For The First Time [Viral Video]
- Baltimore City Officer Who Ignored Armed Man Report No Longer With Baltimore Police
- Black Moms Matter: Do You Follow Your Kids On Social Media?
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City Officer Who Ignored Armed Man Report No Longer With Baltimore Police was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com