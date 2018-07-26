Baltimore City Officer Who Ignored Armed Man Report No Longer With Baltimore Police

Police say a Baltimore officer who brushed off two firefighters’ report of an armed man is no longer with the department.

At a news conference Wednesday, Acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the officer has been separated from the agency.

Earlier this month, Tuggle called the officer’s response “totally unacceptable.”

Source: Fox Baltimore

