CLOSE
HelloBeautiful Exclusives
Home > HelloBeautiful Exclusives

Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.

Leave a comment
Young mother father and infant riding city bus

Source: Tony Anderson / Getty

Mamas everywhere, rejoice! Public breastfeeding is now legal in 50 states, USA Today reports.

The breast and nipple have long been sexualized and shamed in public spaces, even when they are being used for their biological purpose–to feed babies. But now American mothers can breathe a slight sigh of relief. Idaho and Utah were the latest states to legalize public breastfeeding.

Expectedly, the decision did not come without opposition from male politicians. Idaho attempted to legalize public breastfeeding 15 years ago, but the decision was shot down because lawmakers feared women would just “whip it out and do it anywhere.”

Republican Representative Paul Amador criticized the move, saying, “Personally, I find it disappointing that we’re in 2018 and we still haven’t passed this law in Idaho. I think we can take a proactive stance here through legislation to promote the natural bond and health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child. I also believe the health and nutritional choices of our families are best left as decisions for our families, not our government.”

While public, convenient breastfeeding is now legally accepted, there are still racial disparities when it comes to breastfeeding mamas. A 2010 study showed that 62% of Black mamas were breastfeeding, compared to 79% of white mothers. Social scientists believe the gap can be linked to several circumstances, ranging from hospitals inadequately educating Black mothers on nursing, to deceptive formula marketing strategies aimed at the Black community.

Pat Shelly, director of The Breastfeeding Center, an organization that provides nursing education, told HuffPo the racial discrepancy could also be associated with financial factors.

“Education, money and family support are huge equalizers,” Shelly explained, emphasizing the importance of access to high-quality health care and breastfeeding education as key factors in bridging the gap.

Perhaps with the removal of the social and legal stigma surrounding breastfeeding, in combination with the increase in breastfeeding advocacy education programs across socio-economic classes, women of all backgrounds and their children can benefit from this natural and beneficial feeding method.

SOURCE: HUFF PO, USA Today

RELATED LINKS

HELLO LIVE: Why Breastfeeding Moms Need To Dump Their Pump

New Study Finds Birth Control Pills Still Linked To Breast Cancer

The Gabi Fresh x Swimsuits For All Collection Features Breast Cancer Activist In Campaign

Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin…

Discover how Chelsei doesn't let her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, prevent her from wearing halter tops and living life.
07.27.18
Crabs Try To Escape While Woman Tries To…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10156542712253630/ A Virginia woman learned the hard and hilarious way on the fight crabs will put up not to become…
07.26.18
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close