CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions

He's got quite the impressive collection

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' 'Miles Ahead' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Lenny Kravitz stopped by the offices over at GQ this week to show off some of his favorite items that he owns.

The musical legend shows reveals his most prized possessions, which include items most of us would absolutely kill to have in our personal collection. These include Muhammad Ali’s boots from his final fight, Jimi Hendrix‘s set list from Woodstock, James Brown‘s jumpsuit from his performance before “The Rumble in the Jungle” boxing match, John Lennon‘s sweater that Yoko Ono gave to Mr. Kravitz, and a photo of the first concert Lenny went to: The Jackson 5 performing at Madison Square Garden.

Yep, pretty insane.

Check out the entire video below to hear Lenny Kravitz speak on the importance of all these incredible items.

 

Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin…

Discover how Chelsei doesn't let her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, prevent her from wearing halter tops and living life.
07.27.18
Crabs Try To Escape While Woman Tries To…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10156542712253630/ A Virginia woman learned the hard and hilarious way on the fight crabs will put up not to become…
07.26.18
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close