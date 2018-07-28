Tamar Braxton Is Literally Snatching Wigs [VIDEO]

One thing for certain, two things for sure anytime Tamar Braxton hits the stage she is going to give you a show. At a recent performance she was having a vent session on stage and snatched her wig right off her head to prove her point. Now, this is not the first time Tamar has took her wig off in public but for some reason she was extra sassy this time. Check out the video below.
