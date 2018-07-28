CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tamar Braxton Is Literally Snatching Wigs [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

One thing for certain, two things for sure anytime Tamar Braxton hits the stage she is going to give you a show. At a recent performance she was having a vent session on stage and snatched her wig right off her head to prove her point. Now, this is not the first time Tamar has took her wig off in public but for some reason she was extra sassy this time. Check out the video below.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tamar Braxton Is Literally Snatching Wigs [VIDEO]

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin…

Discover how Chelsei doesn't let her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, prevent her from wearing halter tops and living life.
07.27.18
Crabs Try To Escape While Woman Tries To…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10156542712253630/ A Virginia woman learned the hard and hilarious way on the fight crabs will put up not to become…
07.26.18
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close