CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And 14 Other Top Crackheads In TV & Film

Leave a comment
Power, Season 5, Episode 505

Source: Starz / Starz

After Kendrick Lamar’s elite performance as Laces in Sunday night’s episode of Power, we couldn’t help but realize that he may have played one of the top crackheads that television has ever had.

Kendrick Lamar joins a long line of actors and actresses who have had to portray a crackhead or two in their career. They’ve all gone on to become award-winning actors, too. Has Krackhead Kenny just solidified his spot as a future Emmy winner?

Check out our list of 15 amazing crackheads in TV and Film and let us know if K. Dot makes the cut.

It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And 14 Other Top Crackheads In TV & Film was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And 14 Other Top Crackheads In TV & Film

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.30.18
John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital

The 78-year-old fell ill over the weekend.
07.30.18
New Study: Black Men Three Times More Likely…

No shocking information here.
07.30.18
Here’s Everything We Know About John Lewis’ Hospitalization

Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights movement icon, was hospitalized but expected to recover.
07.30.18
Mother Claims Daughter Died Because Paramedics Assumed She…

Nicole Black called 911 when she found her 30-year-old daughter, Crystle Galloway, in distress some six days after she gave birth.
07.30.18
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin…

Discover how Chelsei doesn't let her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, prevent her from wearing halter tops and living life.
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close