After Kendrick Lamar’s elite performance as Laces in Sunday night’s episode of Power, we couldn’t help but realize that he may have played one of the top crackheads that television has ever had.

The way Kendrick Lamar just entered power is bursting my head pic.twitter.com/unB6MqWdF7 — Melvin. (@badboymelv) July 29, 2018

Kendrick Lamar joins a long line of actors and actresses who have had to portray a crackhead or two in their career. They’ve all gone on to become award-winning actors, too. Has Krackhead Kenny just solidified his spot as a future Emmy winner?

Check out our list of 15 amazing crackheads in TV and Film and let us know if K. Dot makes the cut.

It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And 14 Other Top Crackheads In TV & Film was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: