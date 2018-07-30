CLOSE
National
Home > National

John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital

The 78-year-old fell ill over the weekend.

Leave a comment

Everyone had a scare this weekend when it was reported Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis was hospitalized in Atlanta. However, good news: the rights icon has officially been released.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

CNN.com reports he left the hospital Sunday evening with a “clean bill of health.” Lewis’ spokeswoman, Brenda Jones, said in a statement, “All tests have been completed. He thanks everyone who shared their thoughts, prayers and concerns during his stay.”

Reportedly, the 78-year-old lawmaker was on a flight from Detroit when he started feeling dizzy and sweaty. He was expected to appear at an Atlanta event but could not attend. As of now, there are no other details as to why he was hospitalized.

As a young activist and leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in March 1965, Lewis worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to lead a voting rights march in Selma, Alabama. In 1986, he was elected to Congress representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District. In February of 2011, he was honored for his role in the civil rights movement by President Barack Obama who presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

It is good to hear that Lewis is on the mend. There is still so much work to do, especially with this insane administration, and the nation needs his leadership.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.30.18
John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital

The 78-year-old fell ill over the weekend.
07.30.18
New Study: Black Men Three Times More Likely…

No shocking information here.
07.30.18
Here’s Everything We Know About John Lewis’ Hospitalization

Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights movement icon, was hospitalized but expected to recover.
07.30.18
Mother Claims Daughter Died Because Paramedics Assumed She…

Nicole Black called 911 when she found her 30-year-old daughter, Crystle Galloway, in distress some six days after she gave birth.
07.30.18
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin…

Discover how Chelsei doesn't let her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, prevent her from wearing halter tops and living life.
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close