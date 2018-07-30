The So So Def 25th Anniversary Show Is Coming To Baltimore!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Jermaine Dupri‘s So So Def 25th Anniversary show – The Cultural Curren$y Tour – is coming to Baltimore’s Royal Farm Arena on Oct. 19, 2018! The lineup includes Jermaine Dupri himself and the artists that helped drive the legendary label: XSCAPE, Jagged Edge, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Dem Franchize Boyz, Bone Crusher, JKwon and Young Bloodz. You won’t want to miss this!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Pre-sale starts August 1 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public on August 3 at 10 a.m. here at Ticketmaster.com.
ALSO TRENDING:
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
- Union Craft Brewing Moves To New Location Housing Handmade Baltimore Products [PHOTOS]
- Baltimore Maryland Named One of “Best Summer Travel Destinations”
Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years
Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years
1. Lil Bow Wow circa 2000Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Radio Music Awards 2000Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. LeBron James, Bow Wow and Magic Johnson visit MTV's 'TRL' in 2003Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Bobby V, Marques Houston and Bow Wow in New York City New York in 2005Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. BET's '106th & Park' appearance in 2006Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Bow Wow during 'The Fast and The Furious 3: Tokyo Drift' PremiereSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Chris Brown and Bow Wow in 2006Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Bow Wow & Ciara at the Grand Opening of Taste BoutiqueSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. '106 & Party' taping with Bow Wow& Omarion in 2007Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Bow Wow & CiaraSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 with Erica MenaSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Bow Wow hosting 106 & Park Live in 2014Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Appearance at the premiere of 'Angry Birds' in 2016Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. 'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' New York PremiereSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Shad Moss visits 'The Talk' during 'CSI: Cyber' promo run in 2015Source:Getty 15 of 15
The So So Def 25th Anniversary Show Is Coming To Baltimore! was originally published on 92q.com