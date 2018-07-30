CLOSE
Charm City
The So So Def 25th Anniversary Show Is Coming To Baltimore!

Jermaine Dupri‘s So So Def 25th Anniversary show – The Cultural Curren$y Tour – is coming to Baltimore’s Royal Farm Arena on Oct. 19, 2018! The lineup includes Jermaine Dupri himself and the artists that helped drive the legendary label: XSCAPE, Jagged Edge, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Dem Franchize Boyz, Bone Crusher, JKwon and Young Bloodz. You won’t want to miss this!

Pre-sale starts August 1 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public on August 3 at 10 a.m. here at Ticketmaster.com.

