Anne Arundel County Health Officials Looking For Fox With Rabies

Health officials in Anne Arundel County wants anyone who may have come into contact with a rabid fox in Jessup to contact them, according FOX 45.
The county says the fox tested positive for rabies on Friday near Old Jessup Road and Route 175.
Anyone whose pet was bitten or scratched by the fox should call county animal control at 410-222-8900.
Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a cat, fox, raccoon or bat.
