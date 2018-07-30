National Recall On Goldfish & Ritz Cracker

Pepperidge Farm is joining the company who makes Ritz crackers by issuing a recall for four types of their popular Goldfish Crackers
due to possible salmonella contamination.
The snack’s ingredients also include whey powder, which also caused certain types of Ritz Crackers to be recalled by parent company, Mondelēz International on Saturday.
No illnesses have been reported yet, according to the company’s press release. And it’s not yet known whether the two companies share the same whey powder supplier.
